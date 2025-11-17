FG’s Infrastructure Projects To Benefit Sokoto People – Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring its infrastructure development projects benefit the people of Sokoto State.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments in delivering infrastructure projects.

Goronyo made the assurance during a public hearing for the 2026 budget proposal in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government has announced plans to upgrade its water infrastructure by replacing old machines with new ones and connecting the station to solar electricity.

The state government also plans to renovate AA Raji Special School, develop a world-class stadium, and empower the youth through skills acquisition programs.

Former Deputy Governor Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo commended the government for its commitment to improving citizens’ lives and urged the government to empower the youth through skills acquisition programs.

Another former Deputy Governor, Barrister Muktari Shagari, advised the state government to seek more collaboration with the federal government in areas such as infrastructure development, education, water supply, security, and healthcare to access more funding and technical support.