FG’s Housing Program’ll Alleviate Housing Deficit – Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has said that the President Bola Tinubu administration’s approved housing units in each state of the federation would alleviate housing deficit in the country.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks at Ota, Ogun State weekend, noted that the President’s approval for the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to in the first instance provide 500 housing units in each state of the federation and an additional 1000 units in the Renewed Hope City in the six geographical zones clearly showed that the President recognized the immense potential of housing as catalyst for inclusive economic growth.

He admonished the Federal Government for also planning to provide another 100 housing units in each of the 774 Local Government Areas, while economic housing units would also be provided in all the farm settlements across the country.

The renowned Surveyor stressed that the housing project is an indisputable fact that President Tinubu has classified housing as essential social infrastructure and made it a major priority area toward delivering economic growth and job creation.

Aare Osifeso, however, described this initiative for a broader national programme as efforts to meet Nigerians’ housing demand and supply gaps, which is in line with the Federal Government’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While commending President Tinubu for his vision to build dynamic, integrated and self-sustaining communities, equipped with amenities to enhance the quality of living for residents, Aare Osifeso said the housing project would enhance both the physical and infrastructural development of the States and the Local Government Areas in the country.

He applauded the Government for this bold step as the initiative would increase the housing stock in the country and bridge the prevailing housing deficits.

The community leader, however, described the laudable project as a confirmation of the President Tinubu administration’s resolve to provide decent and affordable housing units for Nigerians and his belief that every Nigerian deserves to have access to a shelter that is adequate.