FG’s fuel subsidy reforms major cause of core inflation in Nigeria –Study

The fuel subsidy reforms by the Federal Government has been fingered as the major force behind the persistent core inflation in Nigeria.

This is the submission of a study by Eric Ismail Otoakhia of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Business School, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, which was published in the latest edition of Bullion, a publication of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the study, which was entitled, Do Fuel Subsidy Shocks Prolong Price Instability in Nigeria? In the publication seen by New Telegraph, yesterday, the core inflation in the country is not primarily driven by the expansion of money supply.

President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, announced implementation of the removal of subsidy.

The development skyrocketed fuel prices in Nigeria with concomitant business dislocation and hardship on citizens.

Ismail, in the study, analysed the economic repercussions of Nigeria’s approach to handling fuel subsidies and the ripple effects consequent upon the removal of fuel subsidies on the nation’s price levels from December 1996 to August 2023.

According to the report, there were counterproductive effects of fuel subsidy reforms on the cost of living.

It added that there were also challenges faced by fiscal and monetary policy coordination in ensuring economic stability.

It read: “The removal of such subsidies, when accompanied by income redistribution and increased government spending on public investments, inevitably leads to a persistent increase in the price level.

“The findings of this paper have shown that government actions in handling fuel subsidies are counterproductive to fiscal and monetary policy coordination in ensuring a stable cost of living.”