‘FG’s Fresh Borrowing Plan Poses Risk To Fiscal Stability

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that President Bola Tinubu’s plan to obtain fresh loans poses a danger to the country’s fiscal stability.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the loan request that the President submitted to the National Assembly last week.

According to the analysts, the loan request contradicts the government’s earlier pledge, “to shift towards Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and attract equity investors in order to reduce reliance on debt.”

The report partly read: “Recently, President Bola Tinubu submitted a fresh request to the National Assembly, seeking approval for over $21.5 billion in external loans as part of the government’s 2025–2026 Borrowing Plan.

This request is intended to plug financing gaps and support economic growth ambitions.

Alongside the $21.5 billion plan, the government is also pursuing additional borrowings amounting to €2.2 billion (approximately $2.5 billion) and 15 billion yen (about $103.97 million) from foreign sources, as well as $2 billion in naira-denominated debt from the domestic market.

“While the government had previously highlighted its intention to shift towards foreign direct investments (FDI) and attract equity investors in order to reduce reliance on debt, the latest borrowing plans appear to contrast sharply with that narrative—raising the cost of borrowing and placing increased pressure on fiscal stability.

“For context, since assuming office in May 2023, the Tinubu administration has already secured $7.2 billion in external loans—entirely from the World Bank.

These funds have been channelled toward a mix of socio-economic projects, including $750 million for power sector recovery, $500 million for women empowerment, $800 million for social safety nets, and $700 million to support adolescent girls’ education.

“Despite these well-intentioned allocations, Cowry Research notes that the government’s borrowing appetite remains a source of concern, particularly as a significant portion of the loans—both current and proposed—will go toward financing recurrent and capital expenditures without a corresponding increase in sustainable revenue streams.

The current decline in global oil prices below the $75 per barrel benchmark further clouds Nigeria’s revenue outlook, especially given the heavy reliance on oil for budgetary support.”

