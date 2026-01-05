New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
FG’s Food Security Strategy Gets Boost As Silagreen’s ET Calf Arrives

Chief Executive Officer, Silagreen International Agro D e v e l o p m e n t Limited, Mr Michael Akinruli, has announced a landmark achievement for Nigeria’s Dairy Industry. He stated that the first Embryo Transfer (ET)- Born Girolando Calf from Advanced Tropical Genetic Improvement Programme arrived at Harmony Farms centre in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

In a statement on yesterday, he also said this has resulted into a new era for dairy productivity in Nigeria, adding the calf is registered with SGHF 009.

He added that Silagreen International Agro Development Ltd, a pioneering leader in agricultural biotechnology and sustainable farming solutions, is proud of the new innovation at one of its ET centres.

Akinruli said: “This healthy female Girolando calf represents the vanguard of a carefully managed cohort, with several more calves expected from the programme between now and March 2026.

“This milestone is the culmination of a dedicated project utilizing Brazil’s cutting-edge ET technology to introduce superior bovine tropical genetics directly into the Nigerian ecosystem.

“These calves when they reach maturity will give 30 – 50 litres of milk daily. “The birth of this calf is not merely a scientific success; it is a tangible asset for the future of Nigerian dairy farming.

“The Brazilian Girolando breed, a proven hybrid of Holstein and Gyr, is renowned for its high milk yield, heat tolerance, and resilience—traits perfectly suited to the Nigerian climate.

