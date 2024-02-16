FG’s Financing Model Delays N1.12TRN Port Digitisation, Remodelling

The Federal Government has opened discussions with French Development Agency (AFD), Citibank, African Develop- ment Bank (AfDB) and European Investment Bank (EIB) to access N1.12 trillion ($800 million) loan facility repayable in seven years to upgrade and digitise four ports. However, it was revealed that the appropriate financing model for the upgrade of the country’s ports has been delaying the execution of repairs and remodeling to international standard. The loan, if secured, would also be used for digitisation of Lagos, Onne, Tincan Island, Calabar and Rivers ports and the rehabilitation of the dilapidated quay apron at Tincan Island Port which has become a death trap to port workers and vessels. Findings revealed that mostly affected quay aprons are Five Star Logistics Terminal, Josepdam Port Services Limited and Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT).

It was revealed that two portions of the quay aprons at the Five Star Logistics Terminal had caved in with the sand-fill washing down into the lagoon from one of the collapsed por- tions, while a portion of the quay apron at Josepdam has also collapsed. Also, the damaged berth at Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT), Onne Port and fencing of its common user port facility in line with the specification of International Ships and Ports Facility (ISPS) code is to be addressed by the government. According to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the process of shopping for the appropriate financing model for the upgrade of the country’s ports was delaying the execution of the projects. He explained that the Federal Government was determined to modernise the ports to be more competitive, while the funding strategies were underway. He said: “We have resolved to modernise the ports, we are only looking at funding strategies.

We have resolved to increase the drought level of the Apapa and Tincan ports from the current 13.5 metres to 16.5 metres in order to allow bigger vessels to berth so that we can reverse the current trend that is making other ports more attractive than ours.” It would be recalled that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, had also held a meeting with the officials of Citibank on funding options for the rehabilitation of Apapa and Tin-Can ports. The managing director explained that the meeting with Citibank was a follow-up meeting with other global reference lenders towards looking at different options for financing port modernisation programmes. He said: “My team and I met with the Managing Director and Global Head of Export and Agency Finance of Citibank, Mr. Richard Hodder, to discuss low-cost financing for Tin- Can and Apapa Port modernisation projects.

“This was a follow-up meeting with other global reference lenders. We will continue to weigh different options for financing the port modernisation programme to revamp our port infrastructure and superstructures for competitive advantage in the region.” Nevertheless, the World Bank has signified interest in assisting the authority in the area of port rehabilitation as NPA complained that the cost implication for fixing port infrastructure deficit was far outweigh the budgetary provision at its disposal. Bello-Koko explained that the reconstruction of Tin Can Island quay walls was top on the agenda, noting that the port needed most urgent intervention. He said: “As most of us are aware, owing to successive decades of neglect, the cost implication for fixing port infrastructure deficit far outweighs the budgetary provision at our disposal.

We have explored and identified sustainable Public Private Partnership funding options which we have put forward to government for necessary approvals. “We are at conclusive stages of discussion with local and international partners with the requisite financial and technical competence to fund the Tin Can Port reconstruction project. In the meantime, we are fixing what is within our capacity. Only recently we commissioned a state-of-the- art control tower for Tin Can. “We will continue to weigh different options for financing the port modernisation programme to revamp our port infrastructure and superstructure for competitive advantage in the region.” Bello-Koko said the money would either come in as a loan or would be forced to fund the rehabilitation project which would lead to a reduction of its contribution to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). He stressed that the rehabilitation would help in achieving the digitalisation of all the four ports in Nigeria.

According to him, the rehabilitation of Apapa, Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, Onne and Calabar ports in the Eastern port would cost $800 million. Bello-Koko explained: “The $800 million will either come in as a loan or NPA will fund the rehabilitation, which will reduce its contribution to the CRF. This will help in achieving the digitalisation of all ports in Nigeria. Palliative and remedial works are no more effective. These ports need total rehabilitation.”