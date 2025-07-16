FG’s Energy Reforms Commendable –Expert

An energy consultant and expert, Endurance Olowo, has commended the reforms going on in the energy sector.

Speaking to some select journalists recently, Olowo, said energy is not just a commodity or a utility; it is the enabler of everything from industrial productivity to digital connectivity, from healthcare access to educational opportunity and the work of the energy reforms office under the office of the President is commendable so far.

He, however, added that the millions of people resident in Nigeria would be eager to see those reforms translate into tangible economic growth.

Olowo also reiterated that getting energy policy right is not optional but essential because of its foundational role in driving development.

“Government policies are absolutely foundational to shaping the trajectory of the energy sector, particularly in a complex and evolving market like Nigeria and other markets in Africa and even the globe,” he said.

He reflected on the pivotal role energy plays in human and economic advancement, particularly across Africa and emerging markets like Nigeria.

“Growing up and beginning my career in Nigeria, I saw firsthand how energy access can transform communities, but also how millions continue to live without reliable power.

“I grew up using kerosene lamps to study for exams and wondered how much more I could do, if I had access to reliable power.

“That exposure instilled in me a deep awareness of the dual energy challenge we face today: how do we meet the surging demand for energy, especially in rapidly urbanising and youthful populations across Africa, while also ensuring we do so in a sustainable way that doesn’t compromise our planet?”

“It’s not just about technology or capital, it’s about shaping policies, building partnerships, and crafting business models that are resilient, equitable, and forward-looking.

“This is where I see the greatest need and the greatest potential. Africa in particular has an opportunity to leapfrog into cleaner, distributed energy systems that can underpin long-term economic resilience. And I want to be part of that story, as a strategic voice driving the agenda.”

Speaking further he said: “The energy sector challenges me intellectually and motivates me morally. It’s where systems thinking meet social impact. And for me, it’s not just a career, it’s a mission.”

“While the private sector is the engine that drives much of the activity across upstream, downstream, and clean energy sectors, it is ultimately policy that sets the direction of travel.

“The impact of government decisions is far-reaching. It determines where capital flows, how risks are priced, and whether long-term investment is viable.

“Ultimately, if government policy is weak, fragmented, or unpredictable, capital will flow elsewhere. But when policy is strong, clear, consistent, and forward-looking, it catalyzes private sector action and foreign direct investment, which then translate to jobs, industrialisation, and improved quality of life for citizens.

So while the private sector might be the workhorse of the industry, it is government policy that holds the reins.”

In the context of Nigeria, and much of Africa, the most significant challenge in the energy industry today Olowo said remains the persistent and widespread lack of access to reliable electricity.

One critical solution Olowo said lies in expanding decentralised and captive power generation, which entails systems that serve communities, campuses, industrial zones, and even households directly.

But access to finance remains a major barrier, particularly for young innovators and entrepreneurs who are ready to build and scale clean energy solutions but lack the capital to do so.

Olowo is a climate focused energy consultant. He holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering and a MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, consistently ranked as a top 10 US business school.