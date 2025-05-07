FG’s Efforts To Tackle Housing Deficit Yielding Positive Results –Minister

Share

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Yusuf Atah, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing housing deficit in the country.

The minister stated this through a released he personally signed, when a delegation from the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

NIESV’s visit was in commemoration of the International Estate Valuation Day, which is observed on March 5 yearly. Atah said: “This administration is determined to address the housing deficit and we commend the invaluable contribution of NIESV in this national effort.”

He urged the Institution to fully key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, stressing that all members must align their activities and professional services with the broader housing sector goals of the administration.

Share