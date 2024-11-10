FG’s economic strategies should be people-oriented– Bishop Akinola

Share

How do you see the present economic situation affecting many Nigerians?

Nigeria, arguably Africa’s largest economy, is currently facing a number of challenges which threaten its growth prospects and stability. These include high inflation, foreign exchange rate volatility, low productivity, weak governance, and poor infrastructure. I think these are some of the reasons why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) currently believes, rightly or wrongly, that Nigeria has slipped to a relegated position as the fourth economic leader of Africa after South Africa, Egypt and Algeria. It is our well-considered opinion that the solution to these problems is in a leadership that is genuinely concerned about the effect of its policies on the people and the overall impacts on the nation’s economy. While we are aware that hard bitter pills are occasionally required, especially during times of national maladies, we are still of the view that some of our national policies that are glaringly reducing the people to beggarly living and abject poverty should be redesigned. Some of the significant economic reforms which began last year have caused the Nigeria Naira to suffer a massive devaluation, broadly aligning the currency with its black-market rate. Meanwhile, some economists think that such a devaluation was badly needed to harmonise the Naira’s real value and help our attempt at improving exportation. Albeit, at the backdrop of the dismal picture, we ought to think of the average Nigerian who is being increasingly pauperised and thrown into unprecedented hardship. While the Federal Government has expressed its good intentions in revamping the economy, we urge the Federal Government to be more people-oriented in the choice and timing of economic strategies.

Many have expressed worry over the turn of events especially with the hike in fuel pump price for over three times since President Tinubu came into power…

The suffering of the people has been very profound since the removal of the subsidy in June, 2023. Recently, the pump price increased to over N1100 per litre for PMS and N1,200 per litre for diesel. The implications of these on the cost of living is huge: prices have skyrocketed for transportation, food items, medicines and other such essential items. What happened to the hope that we had in Dangote Refinery? What happened to the plans to revive existing refineries? Is there any hope in view for the common man? Indeed, Nigeria has become a nation with lots of questions and no answers. I am reasonably aware that the tasks of governance and national building are very rigorous. Nevertheless, it is deeply concerning that enough is not being done to mitigate the harsh impacts of the ever increasing cost of fuel price on every section of the Nigerian population. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that all measures of inflation rate rose in June, 2024, albeit at a slower pace. Headline inflation increased to 34.2 percent in June 2024 from 22.8 percent in June 2023 and 34.0 percent in May 2024 marking the highest rate since September 2005. These reflect the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies, the devaluation of the official exchange rate and security issues in food-producing regions. These have made the costs of essential items such as food items, medicines, and raw materials for industries to be excessively high.The purchasing powers of millions of Nigerians have been greatly lowered. The Government at this period must take the necessary steps to save the economy and Nigerians from the monstrous grip of poverty and it’s attendant evils. We appeal to the government to show some sensitivity by coming up with some solid sustainable measures to cushion the adverse effects on the citizens and ameliorate the unending sufferings and hardships that millions of Nigerians are currently being forced to bear.

Still on boosting economic growth, what strategies do you think should be devised for the needed growth?

It is enthusing that the minimal growth, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.19 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2024 was driven mainly by the non-oil sectors, with the top-contributing sectors being agriculture, 23 per cent and trade 16.8 per cent. Though the figures are not rosy but it is a good starting point. Oil sector ranked considerably low on account of reduction in crude oil production.More strategies should still be devised to reset the faulty economic structures, using technology in favour of these productive sectors. This is because these two sectors will have greater positive impact on employment generation, wealth creation and poverty reduction. As a church, we join our views with those who say that unless Nigeria increases its foreign reserves through a proactive trade policy, reduces its appetite for foreign loans, and boosts local production to depend less on the importation of goods the Naira will continue its downward slide.We believe that Government must make concerted and well thought-out efforts to improve its fiscal and trade policies to shore up the Naira and check its consistent downward slide. The policies, though, must take the well-being of the people into consideration.

The issue of insecurity has lingered and has unfortunately taken different dimensions, what is your take?

It is quite unfortunate that security challenges such as banditry and kidnappings especially in the northwest region, and insurgency by terrorist groups in the north-east are still issues of grave concern. The attendant effects of these on the value placed on life, massive displacement of families and communities, food security and mental health are greatly disheartening. With the spread of these terrorist activities even to some other areas, it is very glaring that there is a serious challenge to our national security architecture. Kidnapping is not abating, with an average of 13 persons falling victim per day. These security situations have increased food insecurity as farmers in North-Eastern Nigeria and some other parts of the nation are afraid of going to their farm lands. This has also negated efforts geared towards economic growth as investors are discouraged by the reports. Again, funds that should have been invested for socio-economic development are often diverted to resolve security emergencies as they occur. These security issues need to be addressed both urgently and decisively. As a church, we value the lives and well being of people, hence we are often touched by the the reports of these traumatizing occurrences. We hereby insist that people found guilty of these evil, or conniving with terrorists and kidnappers must be made to face the law. Superior intelligence for the security agencies are to be ensured, and more powers are to be granted to local security agencies to operate based, on their better knowledge with the local terrains.

On unemployment, brain drain and effects on Nigeria’s uture. What is your view?

Truth be told, the unemployment rate in our nation is becoming alarming, and this also contributes greatly to crime rate. Though there should be no justifiable reasons for crime, yet as the saying goes, the idle hand is the devil’s workshop. Hence, criminal activities such as internet fraud, thuggery, cultism and ritualism are becoming attractive to our unemployed youths.I must commend the present administration for setting a new precedence by appointing a few youths into the Federal cabinet. While we hope that government at all levels will do the same, we also demand that youths that are beneficiaries of this initiative should do everything possible to save their faces from the disasters of disgraceful behaviors. In recent times, out of disenchantment with the system, the best of our youths are fleeing the country in droves in search of greener pastures, despite the harrowing experiences some of them are exposed to in accomplishing this. Such a situation where people are forced to relocate for economic reasons is deeply concerning.The future of Nigeria lies with the youths as they are one of the society’s main agents of change and progress. But, sadly, the future of our youths is being destroyed through lack of adequate employment opportunities and enabling environment for them to thrive in various critical areas, such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT); Small Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Agro-business, etc. The effect of this drain is felt in every aspect of our national life. Our health system has almost crumbled because of the large scale migration of our medical personnel. The ones left are being overworked and overstretched. We have to look at the effects of this on the family units as well. Many marriages have been shattered because of forced separation. Many aged parents are left without adequate care as their children are abroad.I am also appealing to the governments at all levels to urgently restructure our economic system, by developing a sincere courage to fight corruption, tribalism and cronyism, and addressing the issue of unemployment in the interests of a better future for the country at large.

The Rhema World Convention of 2024 ends today…

Yes. This year’s Convention with the theme, ‘Exceeding Grace‘ is taken from the book of Acts 4 verse 33, “And with great power gave the apostles witness of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus: and great grace was upon them all.” We believe that the grace of God has been the secret of our sustenance till now. We are also certain that the same grace will even increase to move us forward in the coming years.

