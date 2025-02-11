‘FG’s Clean Cooking Energy Solutions A Game-Changer’

Share

An energy sector consultant, Biodun Mokaji, has said that the plan by the Federal Government to transition one million households from firewood-based cooking to clean and sustainable energy solutions will be a game changer for the nation.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who announced the plan during a citizen’s engagement news conference in Abuja, in commemoration of her 100 days in office, explained that the plan was part of efforts to promote gender-responsive climate action.

Mokaji in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend said this move was expected to bring numerous national benefits, particularly in the areas of economy, environment and health.

He said it would increase energy access as one million households will gain access to modern energy services and improve their quality of life.

He added that the transition to clean energy solutions would create new job opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

According to him, it will help reduce energy poverty, particularly in rural areas where access to modern energy services is limited.

Mokaji said: “Overall, the Federal Government’s initiative to transition one million households to clean and sustainable energy solutions is a significant step towards promoting sustainable development, improving health and environmental outcomes, and driving economic growth in Nigeria.

By providing clean energy solutions, women will have more time to engage in productive activities, improving their economic empowerment and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“The use of firewood for cooking has been linked to various health issues, including respiratory problems and premature deaths.

“According to the World Health Organisation, household air pollution generated from the use of inefficient stoves paired with polluting fuels like wood and charcoal is a leading risk factor for disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

By transitioning to clean energy solutions, Nigeria can significantly reduce the burden of household air pollution and improve the health and wellbeing of its citizens.

“The shift from firewood to clean energy will also have a positive impact on the environment. Firewood burning releases greenhouse gases and contributes to deforestation.

In contrast, clean energy solutions like LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) can reduce emissions by up to 47 kg CO2e per cylinder. This reduction in emissions will contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to mitigate climate change and promote sustainable development.”

