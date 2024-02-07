FG’s backward integration collapses as investors import N132.5bn raw sugar

Indications have emerged that efforts by the Federal Government to put an end to importation of raw sugar through its backward integration policy has suffered a major collapse as more products keep finding their way into the country in the last two years. The BIP, according to government’s timeline, was supposed to have put an end to sugar importation two years ago.

However, findings, over the weekend, revealed that three terminals had been slated to take delivery of 141,250 tonnes of raw sugar valued at N132.5 billion ($91.4 million) from three vessels at Tincan Island and Lagos ports this week. The consignment, which is part of the 1.9 million tonnes ordered by importers for 2024 for industrial and domestic consumption, arrived at the seaports at a time Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) adjusted its import duty to N1,413 per dollar. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated IDC Pearl with 40,000 tonnes has arrived Jopsepdam terminal at Tincan port. Also, at the Lagos Port Complex’s Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), the shippig data revealed that Desert Spring would offload 53,250 tonnes, while IDC Diamond, will discharged 48,000 tonnes at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL). It was learnt that importer would pay as much as $1.22 billion between January and December 2024 to bring the 1.9 million tonnes of the consignment to the country. Findings revealed that price of the commodity was increased to $847.15 per tonne as at February 7, 2024 compared with December 21, 2023, when it was $607.25 per metric tonne. It would be recalled that Nigerian ports took delivery of 1.65 million tonnes of raw sugar valued at N954 billion ($1.01 billion) in 2023 from Brazil through the Lagos and Tin Can Island ports.

Findings from Trade Data Monitor (TDM) based on the Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretariat revealed that the imports from Brazil accounted for 85 per cent of the 1.93 million tonnes ordered by Nigerian importers in the year. In October, 2023, it said that the country’s seaports received raw sugar valued at $48.2 million from Brazilian ports. Since the first quarter of the year, there has been low delivery of sugar by vessels in the port, following the surge in the price of the commodity both in the global and local markets. In January this year, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment engaged major companies under the pioneer status of the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) on collaborative terms to curtail the rising price of sugar and improve the capacity of local sugar production in Nigeria. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite, after a tour of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, BUA Sugar Refinery Ltd, Flour Mills Limited, Bestaf Ltd and Golden Sugar Company, explained that the move was to maintain the price stability of the product. She said: “The issue of sugar pricing is essential as it affects almost every household in Nigeria and today, I saw firsthand, a standard of innovation and commitment to quality. We stand firm in ensuring stable sugar prices, crucial for Nigerians, particularly during Ramadan as well as forge ahead in creating a sustainable and flourishing sugar industry for all.”

It was gathered that under the Backward Integrated Programme (BIP), Nigeria Sugar Development Council (NSDC) allocated a certain importation quota to the sugar firms annually based on their BIP performance in line with their strategic discretion. In the special consideration, Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) was allocated 864,000 tonnes of import capacity; Golden Sugar Company (GSC); 400,000 tonnes; BUA Sugar Refinery (BUA), 386,000 tonnes and Bacita Sugar Company (BSC), 50,000 metric tonnes. In 2022, the sugar firms were granted concession by NSDC to import 1.7 million tonnes of sugar valued at N637 billion ($909.4 million).