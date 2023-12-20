FG’s Automated Deduction Of Funds Affected Revenue Remittances – JAMB Registrar

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has said that the Federal Government’s automated deduction of revenue accruing to the board from the registration fees paid by candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Institutions Matriculations Examination (UTME) has significantly reduced the revenue contribution of the agency to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the government.

He made the revelation when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies on Wednesday at the National Assembly in Abuja.

This happened as the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies, Hon.Afoji Obuku called on the agency and all other agencies under the jurisdiction of the Committee to shore up their revenue and remittances to the government’s account.

A member of the House Committee, Hon Oyedeji Oyeshina (Oyo, PDP) had pointed out that the revenue generation and remittances of the agency in the consolidated revenue fund of the federation have reduced since 2019.

He said that from the schedule of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), of the agency from 2019 to 2022, there was a significant reduction in remittances of revenue to the coffers of the federal government due to a reduction of examination fees for UTME candidates.

He further stated that the examination fee was reduced in 2019 from five thousand naira to N3500 adding that the federal government had kicked off automated deduction of the internal revenue remittances after the reduction of the examination fee was approved and effected by the agency.

The Committee, which assured of effective oversight of the examination body and some other agencies had earlier requested the annual audited accounts, procurement plans, schedule of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and evidence of remittances from the agency.

Other requested items contained in the 389-page documents submitted and being scrutinized by the members of the committee include a nominal roll of staff and the payroll, the list of core and non-core assets, and, the budget approval documents.