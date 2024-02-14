‘FG’s Agreement To Allow UK Lawyers Practice In Nigeria, Illegal’ – SAN

The Federal Government’s bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom (UK), allowing English lawyers to practise in Nigeria, remains illegal and should not be allowed to take effect.

This position was made public by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Bolaji Ayorinde.

It would recalled that on Tuesday, Nigeria and the UK had struck a deal on a new trade agreement to boost trade and investment between both countries.

Christened the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), the agreement is also expected to unlock new opportunities for UK and Nigerian businesses.

But not satisfied with the agreement, the SAN argued that the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the UK and Nigeria on legal services would run against the nation’s domestic law and therefore illegal, just as he submitted that the Legal Practitioners Act (LPA) provided for the categories of persons that could provide legal services in Nigeria.

The senior lawyer, who maintained that a provision of the agreement allowing lawyers from the UK to ply their trade in Nigeria is reminiscent of “our colonial past,” stated that Section 3(1) LPA on Establishment of the Body of Benchers provided that (1) There shall be a body of legal practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession in Nigeria to be known as ‘The Body of Benchers’ which shall be responsible for the formal call to the Bar of persons seeking to become legal practitioners.

According to him, “This is not the first time that such a move is coming from the UK legal market. It has always been robustly resisted, and nothing has since changed. Nigerian lawyers must rise and resist this onslaught.

“Section 2(1) LPA on Entitlement To Practise states that Subject to the provisions of this Act, a person shall be entitled to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor if, and only if, his name is on the roll.

“Section 7(1) LPA on Enrolment says ‘Subject to the provisions of this Section, a person shall be entitled to have his name enrolled if and if (a) he has been called to the Bar by the Benchers, and (b) he produces a certificate of his call to the Bar to the Registrar.

“Also, Section 4(1) LPA on Call To Bar states that ‘Subject to the provisions of this Section, a person shall be entitled to be called to the Bar if — (a) he is a citizen of Nigeria; (b) he produces a qualifying certificate to the Benchers; and (c) he satisfies the Benchers that he is of good character.”