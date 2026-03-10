FGN Securities In Pension Funds Rise To N16.7trn As Equities, Mutual Funds Gain

Investments in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities by pension funds rose to N16.7 trillion in January 2026, up from N14.31 trillion recorded in January 2025, representing an increase of N2.39 trillion or 16.7 per cent.

The growth reflects continued preference by pension fund administrators (PFAs) for relatively stable and low-risk instruments as they manage retirement savings.

Data released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and compiled by the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria showed that government securities remained the largest asset class in Nigeria’s pension portfolio during the period.

However, domestic equities recorded one of the most significant increases, rising from N2.41 trillion in January 2025 to N4.29 trillion in January 2026, representing a gain of N1.88 trillion or 78 per cent. The strong growth was driven by improved performance in the Nigerian stock market and increased appetite among PFAs for higher long-term returns.

Investments in money market instruments also increased from N2.18 trillion to N2.75 trillion, representing a rise of about N570 billion or 26 per cent, as fund managers took advantage of attractive short-term yields.

Meanwhile, mutual funds recorded the fastest growth, increasing from N93.22 billion to N240.5 billion, an increase of N147 billion or 158 per cent, reflecting growing adoption of diversified investment vehicles.

Similarly, allocations to infrastructure funds rose from N207.58 billion to N292.32 billion, representing a 41 per cent increase, while private equity investments climbed from N140.67 billion to N241.85 billion, up 72 per cent year-on-year.

The figures highlight continued expansion in Nigeria’s pension assets, with PFAs maintaining strong exposure to government securities while gradually diversifying into equities and alternative investments to enhance long-term returns.