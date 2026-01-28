FGN Power Company Seeks Partnership With Kwara Gov’t

The FGN Power Company, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), has expressed interest in collaborating with the Kwara State Government to enhance power supply across the state.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting involving the Ministry of Energy, representatives of the FGN Power Company, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, held at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Ilorin.

The Commissioner for Energy, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olaitan Afolabi, assured participants of the state government’s support for the initiative.

He described the project as a laudable federal initiative and noted that the state government is committed to improving the economic, social, and infrastructural development of Kwara.

Mr. Afolabi highlighted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, through the Ministry of Energy, has commenced the installation of 34 transformers across the state, demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of the people.

He added: “Power is inevitable for development. The State Government is taking all necessary steps to enhance social, economic, and infrastructural growth. We will fully support this initiative as it benefits Kwarans and will attract investors.”

Engr. Oladunjoye Olubukola, Coordinator of Distribution Lines and Injection Sub-station and Technical Lead of the FGN team, stated that the Offa Sub-station is part of Phase One of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) projects.

Dr. Robert Eze, Coordinator of Environmental, Social and Governance (ES&G) at FGN Power Company, explained that the initiative aims to bridge Nigeria’s energy gap and increase power supply.

“The Presidential Power Initiative is investing in comprehensive solutions to provide Nigerian consumers with dependable and additional electricity,” he said. “The expected impact includes the expansion of more feeders, boosting commercial, industrial, and residential activities, and attracting investors to the state.”

In her remarks, Engr. Chizoba Ezeoke, Assistant General Manager, Transmission, Oshogbo Sub-region, said the initiative would benefit Offa and its environs by creating employment opportunities and improving access to reliable electricity.

“This project will also boost small businesses and ensure more stable electricity supply for residents,” she added.

Other attendees at the meeting included the Director of Personnel, Finance, and Supply, Mallam Yakuba Adam; Director of Electrical Engineering, Engr. Fisayo Dada; Assistant Manager, ES&G, Mr. Segun Adedeji; and Communication Analyst, Daniel Omatseyin, among others.