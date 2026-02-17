FGN Offers N800bn Bonds For Subscription

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), today announced plans to raise N800 billion through the re-opening of three existing Federal Government bonds at an auction scheduled for February 23, 2026.

According to the offer circular, the bonds on offer include N400 billion of the 17.95 per cent FGN June 2032 (7-year re-opening), N300 billion of the 19.89 per cent FGN May 2033 (10-year re-opening), and N100 billion of the 19.00 per cent FGN February 2034 (10-year re-opening).

The settlement date for successful bids has been fixed for February 25, 2026.

The DMO stated that the bonds are being offered by subscription through auction and are issued in units of N1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

For the re-openings of previously issued bonds, where the coupon rate is already determined, successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the auction volume, in addition to any accrued interest on the instrument.

Interest on the bonds is payable semi-annually, while the principal will be repaid in full on the maturity date under a bullet repayment structure.

The DMO further noted that the bonds qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act. They also qualify as government securities within the meaning of the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), making them eligible for tax exemption for pension funds and other qualified investors.

In addition, the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. They also qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks.

The DMO emphasized that FGN bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of the country.

Interested investors are advised to contact any of the Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs), including Access Bank Plc, Citibank Nigeria Limited, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, First City Monument Bank Plc, FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

The DMO, however, reserved the right to allot the bonds at its discretion.