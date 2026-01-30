FGN Bond Auctions Attracted N2.25trn Bids In January

113% surge in domestic investment signals strong growth

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has recorded strong investor demand at the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auctions conducted in January with total subscriptions significantly exceeding the amounts on offer across the three re-opened instruments.

According to the auction results released by the DMO, a total of N900 billion was offered across the 18.50 per cent FGN February 2031, 19 per cent FGN February 2034 and 22.60 per cent FGN January 2035 bonds.

However, total bids submitted by investors rose to about N2.25 trillion, underscoring robust appetite for long-dated government securities. The 18.50 per cent FGN February 2031 bond, a seven-year instrument with a remaining term-to-maturity of five years and one month, attracted total bids of N514.45 billion against an offer size of N300 billion.

Out of 124 bids received, 88 were successful, with N398.19 billion allotted, including N17.50 billion through non-competitive allotment. The marginal rate for the bond settled at 17.6200 per cent.

For the 19 per cent FGN February 2034 bond, a 10-year instrument with a remaining tenor of eight years and one month, investor demand was particularly strong. Total bids stood at N1.01 trillion, more than double the N400 billion offered.

The DMO allotted N576.33 billion from 256 bids received, with 144 bids successful. Non-competitive allotment amounted to N113.22 billion, while the marginal rate closed at 17.5000 per cent. The 22.60 per cent FGN January 2035 bond, also a 10-year instrument with a remaining term of nine years, recorded total subscriptions of N731.40 billion compared with an offer of N200 billion.

Out of 335 bids received, 176 were successful, resulting in an allotment of N570.16 billion. The marginal rate for the bond settled at 17.5200 per cent. Settlement for all three instruments is scheduled for January 28, 2026, following the auction held on January 26, 2026.

The DMO noted that while the bonds were allotted at marginal rates of 17.6200 per cent, 17.5000 per cent and 17.5200 per cent respectively, the original coupon rates of 18.50 per cent for the February 2031 bond, 19 per cent for the February 2034 bond and 22.60 per cent for the January 2035 bond will be maintained. Market analysts say the strong oversubscription reflects sustained investor confidence in FGN securities, amid attractive yields and expectations of stable macroeconomic and monetary conditions.

Meanwhile, trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a strong rebound in 2025, driven largely by domestic investors underscoring improving economic activity and rising investor confidence, as total equity transactions surged by more than 113 per cent year-on-year to N11.92 trillion.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited show that total transactions rose from N5.59 trillion in 2024 to N11.92 trillion in 2025, representing an increase of N6.34 trillion. Domestic investors accounted for the bulk of market activity, contributing about N9.27 trillion, or roughly 78 per cent of total transactions during the year, while foreign portfolio investors accounted for N2.65 trillion, representing about 22 per cent.

Market activity accelerated sharply in December 2025, with total transactions climbing to N1.38 trillion, up 42.13 per cent from N971.18 billion recorded in November 2025. Compared with December 2024, transactions more than doubled, rising by 104.91 per cent.

The NGX attributed the significant spike in foreign transactions in December largely to block trades. Foreign transactions jumped by 182.70 per cent month-on-month to N458.09 billion from N162.04 billion in November, while domestic transactions increased by 13.99 per cent to N922.31 billion from N809.14 billion.

Despite the sharp rise in foreign activity, domestic investors still dominated December trading, accounting for about 67 per cent of total transactions, compared with 33 per cent by foreign investors. A breakdown of domestic participation shows that institutional investors continued to outperform retail investors.

In December 2025, institutional investors accounted for about 65 per cent of domestic transactions, while retail investors contributed 35 per cent.

Retail transactions rose by 14.67 per cent to N318.69 billion in December from N277.93 billion in November, while institutional transactions increased by 13.63 per cent to N603.62 billion from N531.21 billion over the same period.

In terms of flows, domestic inflows stood at N430.51 billion in December, compared with foreign inflows of N223.79 billion. Outflows, however, were higher on the domestic side at N491.80 billion, compared with N234.30 billion for foreign investors.

A historical analysis of market activity over the past 19 years indicates sustained growth in both domestic and foreign participation. Domestic transactions expanded by 160.82 per cent from N3.56 trillion in 2007 to N9.27 trillion in 2025. Over the same period, foreign transactions grew more sharply by 329.87 per cent, rising from N615.6 billion to N2.65 trillion.