FGN Bond Auctions Attract N2.25tn Bids In January

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has recorded strong investor demand at the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auctions conducted in January, with total subscriptions significantly exceeding the amounts on offer across the three re-opened instruments.

According to auction results released by the DMO, a total of N900 billion was offered across the 18.50% FGN February 2031, 19% FGN February 2034, and 22.60% FGN January 2035 bonds. However, total bids submitted by investors rose to about N2.25 trillion, highlighting robust appetite for long-dated government securities.

The 18.50% FGN February 2031 bond, a seven-year instrument with a remaining term to maturity of five years and one month, attracted total bids of N514.45 billion against an offer of N300 billion. Out of 124 bids received, 88 were successful, with N398.19 billion allotted, including N17.50 billion through non-competitive allotment. The marginal rate for the bond settled at 17.6200%.

The 19% FGN February 2034 bond, a 10-year instrument with a remaining tenor of eight years and one month, saw particularly strong demand. Total bids stood at N1.01 trillion—more than double the N400 billion on offer. The DMO allotted N576.33 billion from 256 bids received, with 144 bids successful. Non-competitive allotment amounted to N113.22 billion, while the marginal rate closed at 17.5000%.

The 22.60% FGN January 2035 bond, also a 10-year instrument with a remaining term of nine years, recorded total subscriptions of N731.40 billion against an offer of N200 billion. Out of 335 bids received, 176 were successful, resulting in an allotment of N570.16 billion. The marginal rate for this bond settled at 17.5200%.

Settlement for all three instruments is scheduled for January 28, 2026, following the auction held on January 26, 2026.

The DMO noted that while the bonds were allotted at marginal rates of 17.6200%, 17.5000%, and 17.5200% respectively, the original coupon rates of 18.50% for the February 2031 bond, 19% for the February 2034 bond, and 22.60% for the January 2035 bond will be maintained.

Market analysts say the strong oversubscription reflects sustained investor confidence in FGN securities, driven by attractive yields and expectations of stable macroeconomic and monetary conditions.