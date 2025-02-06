FGM’s Human Rights Violation With No Health Benefits – Remi Tinubu

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has described the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) as a pure human rights violation with no health benefits.

The First Lady said this on Thursday in commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

Mrs Tinubu in a message made available to newsmen wrote: “As we commemorate the 2025 International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), with the theme, Stepping Up the Pace: Strengthening Alliances and Building Movements to End FGM, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to protect the rights and dignity of girls and women.

“Female genital mutilation is a human rights violation and has no health benefits.

According to UNFPA, Nigeria has the highest absolute number of FGM globally, with over 20 million women and girls that have undergone FGM and if care is not taken, about 14 million girls are still at risk of also experiencing this practice by 2030.

“Although Nigeria has made significant strides toward eliminating FGM, due to the collaborative efforts of the government, UNFPA/UNICEF Joint Programme, civil society, traditional Institutions and community leaders, there is still much work to be done.

“We must remember that violence against women is not just a women’s issue but an issue against humanity. It affects us all, and erodes our shared values of respect and dignity. We must recognize that every person, regardless of gender, deserves to live free from fear, discrimination, and violation.

“This year’s theme calls for renewed commitment, stronger partnerships, and continued investment to end this harmful practice.

“Together, we will strengthen the movement against FGM by building alliances across sectors, empowering survivors, and ensuring that youth and women lead the charge.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, remains committed to ending FGM and I will continue to advocate for the necessary support. Our collective voice is our greatest strength, and with united efforts, we can achieve a Nigeria free from FGM.

Let us continue to work together, for our girls, for our women, and for a future where Female Genital Mutilation no longer exists.”

Share

Please follow and like us: