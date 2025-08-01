FGMRSI Promotes Moral Values Among Youths With Book

A non-governmental organisation, the Focused Girls Moral Regeneration Support Initiative (FGMRSI), has launched a new effort to promote good behaviour and values among teenagers and young people in Nigeria.

As part of the campaign, FGMRSI is giving out free copies of the third edition of the book Wise & Witty Adolescent, written by Ajoke ErogbogboGbeleyi.

The book is designed to help young people grow into responsible and confident adults. It also includes a new chapter on emotional intelligence written by Dr. M. T. Sanbe, a clinical psychologist and counsellor.

The book will be distributed in secondary schools, higher institutions, youth centres, and among guidance counsellors across the country. FGMRSI is seeking the support of both private and public organisations to help make the book available to more young people for free.

The latest edition of Wise & Witty Adolescent is dedixated to President Bola Tinubu, in honour of his achievements as former Governor of Lagos State—especially his 2005 decision to promote school principals to the posirion of Tutor-General/Permanent Secretaries.