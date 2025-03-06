FGM: UNICEF Partners Media, Traditional Rulers On Mass Education

Share

Although there is a consensus that female genital mutilation (FGM) has been a prevalence practice in Africa and Nigeria, with alarming outcome for many of the affected females who struggle in life to comprehend and live with scar from it.

The increasing wave of the obnoxious tradition in spite of mounting advocacy and campaign against it is a call for concern of relevant stakeholders.

To this end, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe, at a recent media dialogue, appealed to traditional and religious leaders to invoke their authority to abolish the practice in the South East region of Nigeria. UNICEF identified Imo and Ebonyi states as leading the other South East states in the prevalence rate.

The global body disclosed that since 2015, “the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of FGM in collaboration with state Ministries of Women Affairs, Health, Justice, Child Protection Network, National Orientation Agency and Civil Society Organisations have worked tirelessly with other state and non-state actors, including the police, traditional, religious and community leaders, FGM survivors, adolescents, male and, women groups, among others, in mobilising individuals and groups, seeking behaviour change, facilitating the movement for good towards ending the practice in the family, household and community levels.”

Highest prevalence rate

The Nigeria Multiple Cluster Survey (MICS 2021) provides a frightening statistics of prevalence in the South East. According to the survey, Imo State ranks first with 38% prevalence among women aged between 15 and 49 years and 9.7% among girls of between zero and14 years of age.

In Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu and Anambra states, the prevalence stands at 20.4%, 20.3%, 19% and 13.1% respectively for women aged between 15 and 49 while that of girls of between zero -14 years stands at 3.7%, 3.0%, 2.1%, and 0.2%.

Condemnation of practice

All the reasons adduced by society for institutionalizing the practice, to wit, curbing sexual promiscuity and preserving female chastity, have fallen short of the standard of acceptable modern civilization.

Far from achieving these goals, the practice has done more harm than good to the health, sexual pleasure and psychology of women and girls.

The truth is, the claim that it curbs sexual urge, which this strand of logic claims leads to breakdown of marriages, prostitution and other forms of immoral behaviour in women and girls, has neither been verified nor investigated and interrogated.

Some ask, is libido a function of genital mutilation or otherwise or a natural instinct and endowment? While others argue that there are cases of women who underwent female genital mutilation but still have incurable sexual propensity.

Despite having the genital mutilation conducted, they are still promiscuous, jumping from one marriage or man to another, even with extra marital affairs.

Growing up in the traditional rural society, when the practice was so common and unchallenged, one was told it was female circumcision

Again, how can a culture that denies the women folk conjugal pleasure be observed and allowed to continue in the 21st century? It is generally believed that when a culture has served its purpose, it losses relevance and is ready to be discarded.

One can only sense a male dominated or supremacist culture in the practice. The Bible, which prescribed circumcision as God’s covenant condition with Abraham, was specific about male, not female circumcision.

Some may not be aware of the harm it does to our daughters, sisters and mothers, but reports indicate there has been recorded cases of excessive bleeding leading to loss of life, apart from the unbearable pain and trauma, especially for those aged between 15and 49 years survivors.

Also, there has been cases where the exercise led to wound that became difficult to heal and eventually left a lifetime scar of the bitter experience. After such wounds heal everything about sexual arousal and pleasure dies.

The result in most cases, is that the survivor hates sex and will not indulge in it after having children, no matter what the husband or anyone thinks. Or worst still, the woman so affected, becomes passive and does not participate in sexual activity. And this caused by ignorant parents subservient to a blind, reprehensible culture.

Violation of human rights

Female genital mutilation, according to Chiluwe, “comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognised internationally as a violation of the human rights, the health and integrity of girls and women.”

This view was also corroborated by Dr Chikezie Obasi, a public health expert. Obasi revealed that $1.4 billion was the financial implication of managing the challenge globally, which is far in excess of the annual budget of some countries. So, the practice not only injures the health of the individual, it also hurts the global economy.

Just like Dr Ijeoma OnuohaOgwe, the UNICEF Field Office Communication Officer, Obasi challenged the media to use its various platforms to set agenda for ending the retrograde tradition. Growing up in the traditional rural society, when the practice was so common and unchallenged, one was told it was female circumcision.

Today, unfortunately, in spite of the strident advocacy against it through policies and laws, such as Child Rights Laws, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Laws and public declaration of abandonment across communities and LGAs in the South East states, the prevalence has continued unabated, recording only marginal reduction, with most communities not even yielding any inch of the harmful practice to informed opinion of government institutions and global organisations like UNICEF.

Again, Chiluwe and Obasi are unanimous that, “It violates fundamental human rights such as the right to health, life, physical and mental integrity and freedom from torture, and can result in complications from detrimental physical and psychological as well as social and economic impacts lasting throughout childhood, reproductive years and old age.”

Chiluwe sees FGM as a form of gender-based violence, a harmful practice against women and girls and a public health challenge, often undertaken as traditional rite of passage aimed at limiting sexual enjoyment and protecting female chastity.

The practice, she noted, “is rooted in gender inequality and power imbalances between men and women – and it sustains them by limiting opportunity for girls and women to realize their rights and full potential in terms of health, education, income and equality. Female genital mutilation violates the fundamental rights of girls.”

Call for action

The time has indeed come for concerted collaboration from governments, donor agencies and private sector organisations for increased investment to ensure no girl is at risk of female genital mutilation, among the five-point action plan outlined by UNICEF.

Obasi observed that the practice had continued in spite of the laws, revealing that about 20 million women in Nigeria have undergone the painful experience just as 230 million was the global statistics.

He urged the society to rise against the obnoxious practice saying it causes severe pain, infection, menstrual pain, child birth complications and psychological trauma to the victim, with no positive side.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

