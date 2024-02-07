FGM Prevalence Rate Drops To 54% From 75 Ratio In Ebonyi – Gov’s Wife

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru has disclosed that the prevalence rate of female genital mutilation in the state has reduced to 54 per cent from the previous ratio of 75 per cent.

Mrs Nwifuru represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Barrister (Mrs) Felicia Nwankpuma, made the assertion in Abakaliki, the capital city on Tuesday, on the occasion of activities marking the commemoration of the 2024 International Day of Zero Tolerance for female genital mutilation. (FGM).

The wife of the governor said that her Foundation “Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO) was committed to the elimination of FGM.

The theme of the event “Her Voice; Her Future, was organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with the office of the wife of the governor’s pet project tagged Better Health for Rural Women, and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO).

She said that the gathering was a testament to the power of awareness by acknowledging the existence and consequences of female genital mutilation (FGN).

Mrs Nwifuru said that the day marks a clarion call for reflection, advocacy, and collective commitment to end the menace.

“female genital mutilation comprised all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or another injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons”

“This practice has been proven to have no benefit for girls and women in turn causing life long problems for those who survive”

” Today, we stand united in our refusal to tolerate this violation of the rights and dignity of women and girls in Ebonyi state”

Mrs Nwifuru outlined strategies initiated by the foundation to curb the menace including awareness in addition to dispelling myths and misconceptions that perpetuate the practice

“we must work hand in hand with communities where the practice persists, we can foster an environment where the rights and well-being of girls are prioritized”

“while awareness and community engagement are vital, legal and policy measures play a significant role”

She opined, “The government of Ebonyi state, the Nigerians first lady’s forum with UNICEF, will work collaboratively to enact and enforce laws that criminalize FGM”

The event was preceded by road-walk by various non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), staff of Ministry of Women Affairs and Team Leader of BERWO Professor Helen Echiegu among others.