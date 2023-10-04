FGM: NGO Takes Campaign To Women, Youth Leaders In Ebonyi

Tomorrow is a Girl (TAG) Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organization in Ebonyi State has trained 20 female youth and women leaders of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) in Abakaliki and Ezza South Local Government Areas of the state.

The training was carried out by the non-governmental organization in collaboration with the UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation: Accelerating Change.

The Executive Director of the non-governmental organization, Lucy Ogodo who described FGM as evil, said the essence of the training was to have CBOs who will carry the campaign against the menace to the grassroots

“These women leaders have been empowered to serve as our community facilitators who are going to spread the message to their different CBOs and as well work with 150 adolescent girls in their communities as Adolescent Gender Champions.

“We are also going to empower the men and boys after this and their traditional leaders as well.

“Our goal is to make sure that we comb the nook and cranny of the community and nobody is left behind, we are taking a system transformative approach to make sure every member of the community plays a role in ending FGM in their different communities”, she said.