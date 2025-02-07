FGM Harms 230m Girls, Women In Nigeria, UNFPA, Others

Share

…Only 7 countries on track to meet SDG of ending the practice by 2030

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a violation of human rights that inflicts deep and lifelong physical, emotional, and psychological scars on girls and women, still affects more than 230 million females today.

However, three international agencies, UNFPA UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have warned the 31 countries in which data on prevalence are collected nationally, only seven countries are on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ending female genital mutilation by or before 2030.

The current rate of progress must accelerate urgently to meet this target.

Similarly, the organisations lamented that an estimated 27 million more girls could endure this violation of their rights and dignity by 2030 if the world community doesn’t take action now.

In a joint statement by UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the occasion of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, the three organisations reaffirm their commitment to work together with countries and communities to end this harmful practice — once and for all.

“There is hope. Many countries have seen a decline in the prevalence of female genital mutilation. We are witnessing progress in countries like Kenya and Uganda, where collaborative action and community-led initiatives are proving that by strengthening alliances and building movements, we can accelerate change.”

According to the international organisations, since the launch of the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation in 2008, and in collaboration with WHO, close to seven million girls and women have access to prevention and protection services.

Additionally, 48 million people have made public declarations to abandon the practice, and 220 million individuals were reached by mass media messaging on the issue. In the last two years, close to 12,000 grassroots organisations and 112,000 community and frontline workers galvanised to effect change at this critical juncture.

Yet the fragility of progress made has also become starkly evident. In the Gambia, for example, attempts to repeal the ban on female genital mutilation persist, even after an initial proposal to do so was rejected by its parliament last year. Such efforts could gravely undermine the rights, health, and dignity of future generations of girls and women, jeopardising the tireless work over decades to change attitudes and mobilise communities.

This requires strengthened alliances among leaders, grassroots organisations, and across sectors spanning health, education, and social protection — as well as sustained advocacy and expanded social movements with girls and survivors at the centre.

It demands greater accountability at all levels to ensure commitments to human rights are upheld and policies and strategies are implemented to protect girls at risk and provide care, including justice, for survivors.

It also requires increased investment in scaling up proven interventions. We are indebted to generous donors and partners who are supporting this life-changing work and call on others to join them.

We all have a role to play in ensuring that every girl is protected and can live free from harm. Let’s step up the pace and act with urgency. The time to end female genital mutilation is now.

