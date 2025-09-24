FGM, Direct Assault On Human Rights – UNICEF

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) has been described as one of the gravest violations of the rights of women and girls, with experts warning that it strips victims of dignity, health, and freedom.

At a two-day media dialogue on advocacy to end FGM in Nigeria, organized by the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Benin, Edo State, stakeholders urged collective action to eliminate the practice.

Denis Onoise, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF Lagos Office, stressed that FGM should no longer be regarded as a cultural practice but recognized as a direct assault on human rights.

“Every girl has the right to grow up free from violence and harm. FGM has serious implications for the sexual and reproductive health of girls and women,” Onoise said. He listed complications such as intense pain, excessive bleeding, urinary incontinence, genital infections, difficulties during menstruation, clitoral neuroma, and life-threatening childbirth complications.

He further explained that beyond health risks, FGM carries significant economic costs, diverting funds that could otherwise strengthen healthcare systems.

In her welcome address, Celine Lafoucriere, Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, highlighted the organization’s partnership with media practitioners to end the harmful practice in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Mr. Rotimi Babalola, Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation, underscored the vital role of the media in advocacy and social change. He urged journalists to intensify awareness campaigns while avoiding sensational reports that could retraumatize survivors.

“We must sensitize and educate our people with empathy, while avoiding overhyping FGM in ways that deepen the trauma of survivors,” Babalola said.

Experts at the dialogue called for the involvement of religious leaders, traditional rulers, student leaders, and community influencers in the fight to eradicate FGM, describing it as a direct attack on the rights to life, physical integrity, and protection from inhuman treatment.