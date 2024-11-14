FG’ll Use Science, Technology To Improve Food Production –Minister

Share

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji says the government is working with stakeholders to use science and technology to improve food production.

He said this at the justconcluded 8th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Media Award Ceremony in Abuja.

According to him, science and technology have become an integral part of everything that people do on a daily basis. He also urged journalists to strive amongst other things, to use their platforms to get governments at all levels to implement policies that encourage the promotion of science and technology.

Nnaji said: “While various governments across the continent have acknowledged the importance of integrating S&T into their development agendas—as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063—many have not gone beyond the organization of conferences and workshops.

“This is where I urge our science journalists to turn their focus: from simply talking about these issues to pushing for the actual implementation of these policies. The time for action is now”.

The Director General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency, (NBRDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, said his agency has used the annual OFAB Media Awards to stimulate reportage that advances the cause of science and technology.

