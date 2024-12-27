FG’ll probe Sokoto accidental air strike, ensure justice –Matawalle

Share

The Federal Government has assured that it will conduct a thorough investigation into Wednesday’s accidental bombing that killed 10 people in Gidan Bisa and Runtuwa villages of Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Minister of State, Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, gave this assurance while on a condolence visit to Governor Ahmed Aliyu in Sokoto, the state capital on Friday.

Addressing his host, Matawalle described what happened in the two villages as very unfortunate, adding that justice would be done on the matter in a manner that would assuage the feelings of those affected.

“Mr. President is worried by the unfortunate incident and he has asked me to come and condole with you over what happened,” he said.

The minister also added that at times, military air strikes hit wrong locations due to the wrong information they may have been given while carrying out operations.

He however, said that security reports had confirmed that the area where the incident happened was dominated by the Lakurawa bandits.

He lamented the way and manner Nigeria has been placed on red alert on terrorism, and reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to make the country safe.

The Minister extolled the commitment of Governor Aliyu on the fight against banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

According to him, Dr Aliyu was the only Governor who willingly requested for a military base in his state, and reassured the Governor of military’s support to make Sokoto state safe.

“We would continue to provide all the necessary equipment and gadgets to Sokoto state,” he assured.

The Minister also made a personal donation of N10 million to the families of those killed and those receiving treatment at the hospital as a result of the injuries they sustained sequel to the obnoxious bombings.

Responding, Governor Aliyu called on the military to improve on their information gathering and surveillance so as to avoid hitting the wrong targets.

He commended the military and other security agencies for their commitment in making the state safe.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the concern he has shown over the accidental bombing of the two villages in the state as well as his support to the state in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

The Governor also described the accidental bombing on the innocent souls as something destined to happen and prayed to the Almighty Allah to prevent its recurrence.

Share

Please follow and like us: