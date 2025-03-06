…FG’ll Prioritise AfCFTA’s Gains To Boost Investment –Minister

Share

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Olajumoke Oduwole, had said the assurances of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Wale Edun, that the Federal Government would prioritise the AfCFTA.

Oduwole also noted that the issue of double taxation, which the government is reviewing, would require the intervention of more stakeholders.

While noting trades between Nigeria and Morocco revolve around petroleum, agriculture, telecommunications and financial technology, the Minister said “our two countries have a great trading relationship,” adding that though the trade volumes are gradually increasing, there is room for improvement.

Oduwole noted that Nigeria and Morocco can explore more opportunities in the banking, telecoms, and energy sectors, especially on the green/renewable energy market and the trans-Sahara pipeline project. She also mentioned a direct shipping link between Nigeria and Morocco.

The minister, however, stated that some of the issues are beyond her ministry and require the involvement of other relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.

