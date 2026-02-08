FGC Sokoto At 60: Defence Minister Congratulates School On Anniversary

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), described the Federal Government College (FGC), Sokoto, as “a proud testament to what Nigeria can achieve when vision, discipline, and diversity are brought together under a common purpose.”

Musa stated this in his remarks during the grand finale of the college’s 60th anniversary celebration held at the college premises in Sokoto on Saturday.

He noted that the college has produced many outstanding individuals who are making significant impacts in Nigeria and across the world.

He maintained that the anniversary celebration is a testament to the college’s enduring commitment to excellence.

“If this edifice is completed, the college will be the best it used to be,” he added.

Former Governor Donald Duke also lauded the school for sustaining high standards over the years, urging current students to uphold the values of excellence, integrity, and national service that define the FGC tradition.

As FGC Sokoto clocks 60 years, participants called for renewed investment in infrastructure, staff development, and curriculum innovation to ensure the institution remains competitive and relevant in a rapidly changing global education landscape.

The grand celebration underscored the college’s enduring legacy as a crucible for national unity, leadership, and academic excellence.

Established in 1966 as a brainchild of the First Republic and implemented under the administration of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, FGC Sokoto has, over six decades, remained a symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to quality education and integration across ethnic, religious, and regional lines.

The diamond jubilee celebration drew a distinguished assembly of alumni, former staff, and stakeholders from across the country, reflecting the school’s wide national footprint and lasting influence on Nigeria’s public life.

Among the prominent personalities in attendance were former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke; the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); former ministers; professors; captains of industry; traditional rulers; permanent secretaries; senior public servants; and politicians from different parts of the federation.

Speakers at the event paid glowing tribute to the founding vision of the Federal Government Colleges, popularly known as Unity Schools, describing FGC Sokoto as a model institution that has consistently produced disciplined, patriotic, and service-oriented citizens.

They noted that the college’s establishment shortly after independence was a deliberate effort to foster mutual understanding among young Nigerians and to build a future leadership anchored on merit, tolerance, and shared national values.

The Federal Government College, Sokoto Old Students Association (FGCSOSA) expressed delight in welcoming the Magaji of Rafin Gwandu, a distinguished alumnus, to the institution’s 60th anniversary celebration, noting that his presence lent gravitas and distinction to the milestone.

Several alumni recounted how their formative years at FGC Sokoto shaped their worldviews, forged lifelong friendships across cultural divides, and prepared them for leadership roles in government, business, academia, and the military.

The anniversary celebration featured goodwill messages, awards to distinguished alumni and retired staff, cultural displays, and a reunion session that rekindled memories of shared classrooms, hostels, and sporting fields.

The celebration concluded with a collective resolve by the old boys and girls to strengthen alumni engagement and support the school in preserving its rich heritage while preparing future generations for leadership in a united Nigeria.