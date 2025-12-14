FGC Alumni Urge Gov’t To Prioritize Teacher Training

The alumni of Federal Government College (FGC), Idoani, have called on governments at all levels to embark on regular training and retraining of teachers to attract quality professionals and secure the future of Nigeria’s education sector.

The President of FGC Akure Mega Chapter, Dr. Gideon Bakare, attributed the lack of training for teachers as a major factor hindering quality and sustainable education in the country.

Speaking at the association’s dinner and award night held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Bakare emphasized that well-trained teachers are better equipped to impart quality knowledge and adopt innovative teaching methods.

“If tiers of government focus on developing teachers’ skills, it will go a long way in improving the quality of students. Governments should also respect and safeguard every child’s right to quality education by providing adequate funding and investment in the sector,” he said.

Bakare further noted that the event was an opportunity to celebrate achievements, address challenges, and plan for the future.

“Our contribution to education in Ondo State has been significant. Many of the projects you see at FGC Idoani today are products of the efforts of individual alumni sets,” he added.

One of the awardees, former Ekiti State Commissioner, Muyiwa Olumilua, urged alumni to continue supporting their alma mater, noting that government alone cannot fully fund education.