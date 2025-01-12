FG,Borno Inaugurate Livestock Estate To Boost Food Security

Share

Borno State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has officially inaugurated the Ngarannam Livestock Estate.

The estate is a transformative project aimed at boosting food and nutrition security while improving livelihoods in the region.

The state-of-the-art livestock estate is equipped with modern facilities, including veterinary clinics to ensure animal health, dairy and beef upgrading centers to improve livestock breeds, and milk collection hubs to enhance dairy production and market accessibility.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, during the inauguration, noted the significance of the project in addressing food insecurity, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth in Borno State.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering local farmers and herders through modern agricultural practices.

The Federal Government also emphasized its dedication to supporting sustainable agriculture and tackling malnutrition across Nigeria.

The Ngarannam Livestock Estate is seen as a model for future agricultural initiatives aimed at transforming the nation’s livestock sector.

This collaborative effort is a strong commitment to revitalizing agriculture in accordance with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and ensuring food security, which remains a top priority for both the state and federal governments.

