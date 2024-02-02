FG Yet to Recover Over N2trn Debt From Miners – Minister

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has said the Federal Government had yet to recover over N2 trillion debts owed to government by miners and operators in Nigeria. He spoke during a meeting with Licensed Minerals Holders and Laterite/Sand Operators Dealers in Kaduna State yester- day. He was represented by the Acting Zonal Mines Officer, North-West Zonal Office, Kutman Hosea Ali.

The minister said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to preventing illegal mining. In addition, Alake stated that the purpose of the meeting was to detail the minister’s plans for the mining sector in 2024 and beyond. According to him, it is important to reenergise the Special Mines Surveillance Taskforce (SMSTF) to combat illegal mining and secure the timely payment of royalties and taxes. He highlighted the structure of the SMSTF, which comprises representatives from the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps, DSS, EFCC, and the Nige- ria Immigration Service.

He added that mines officers are designated to lead operations at the state level. The Mines minister said: “Miners and operators owed the Federal Government more than N2 trillion while in Kaduna State, it’s over N300 billion. “We have made it very clear that in Kaduna State, every operator should make bold steps and clear their debt.” He added: “Let me clarify it, state government and local government are entitled to collect other taxes such as ground rent and other taxes but they are not to collect royalty and tax on mining “Any state government or any local government that collects money in the name of Royalty or Mineral Tax will be deducted from the source allocated to the state.

“The Special Mines Taskforce has been activated in Kaduna State and they have commenced operations on the war against illegal Mining and nonpayment of royalties which must be paid monthly as well as other taxes to the Government of Nigeria.” Chairman of the Miners Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Ado Dogo, said it is important to enhance communication between miners and regulators to tackle existing challenges.