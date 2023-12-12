FG Worries Over Absence Of Centralised Platform For Operational Vehicles In Nigeria

...Activates VREG

The Federal Government is worried about the lack of a centralised platform for national vehicular information in the country despite Nigeria being the largest importer of vehicles in Africa with an additional 15 million vehicles operational in the country.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun conveyed the government’s lamentation on Tuesday in Abuja at the zonal sensitization seminar on National Vehicle Registry (VREG).

Edun noted that the huge vacuum created by the absence of VREG,” sustained the menaces of customs duty evasion, paucity of data for vehicular policy formulation, nationwide vehicle administration for revenue leakages, vehicle theft & vehicle-related crimes, challenges in road traffic regulation enforcement, limited access credit facilities and ineffective vehicle insurance coverage & monitoring and evaluation”.

“As we all know, we are in budget season. One of the key drivers of stabilization of the economy, the basis for the growth of the economy, the basis for government being able to do its bits by spending on critical economic areas like infrastructure, social services and all other essentials”.

The Minister said revenue performance was encouraging in recent times.

“Between 2022 and 2023, there’s been an increase in federally collected revenue and an important aspect of that revenue is what we are dealing with. We are charged with mobilizing domestic resources, and internally generated revenue, and we are also charged with applying technology, making the most of the latest technological procedures and processes; data basis and information to block loopholes, steam leakages and increase the revenue that should rightly go into government coffers”

“In terms of vehicles, we know that the absence of a dynamic and centralized platform for vehicle information has caused a huge vacuum. It has negatively affected customs duty collection and it has limited the information available for planning purposes, security purposes; crime prevention and enforcement of law and order. All these gaps have been as a result of the fact that we have not had enough information”.

The Minister said the emergence of VReg in 2021 came with several benefits. The benefits, Edu recounted include, utilizing it as a tool to stem the invasion of customs duty, as a tool to drive operational efficiency in motor vehicle administration; connected to multiple global VIN databases and vehicle history reports for real-time.

“VReg serves as a dynamic aggregator for vehicular data pooled from the various vehicle administrating stakeholders to promote real-time information exchange and interconnectivity among stakeholders, towards the actualisation of their respective and collective

mandates. Today is a very important step in the right direction,.

VReg has achieved technical integration with various stakeholders present here including Nigeria Customs Service, National Insurance Commission, National collateral registry and the motor vehicle agency of most states including FCT”, he said.

Earlier in his remark, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr Okokon Ekanen Udo described VREG) as a centralised database of all vehicles in Nigeria, using the unique Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) to store detailed information on vehicles including specifications, ownership, history, and vehicle administration interaction for the purposes of policy formulation, national planning and revenue aggregation.

Permanent Secretary said: ” VREG is connected to multiple global VIN databases and vehicle history repositories for real-time international interconnectivity and robust Curation of vehicular data towards ensuring all vehicles entering into and operational within Nigeria are interconnected to the global vehicular information network for the facilitation of global trade and crime fighting, amongst others.

The importance of data in building the economy cannot be overemphasised, especially in this era of comprehensive data and analytics. While much attention has been paid to documenting information on vehicle entry into our country, there has been a utilisation deficit of this data towards the benefit of the nation.

The National Vehicle Registry (VREG), therefore, is a centralised database and aggregator of all vehicular information within the country pooled by the existing Custodians of vehicular data to ensure that the formation remains dynamic and promotes interconnectivity between the stakeholders namely the Nigeria Customs S