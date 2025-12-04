FG, World Bank Commit To Expanding Social Protection

The Federal Government and the World Bank have reiterated their commitment to expanding social protection systems and economic opportunities for the poor and vulnerable citizens.

The assurance was given during the visit of the World Bank Regional Manager for Social Protection and Labour for West and Central Africa, Mr Robert Chase, to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja yesterday.

Welcoming the bank’s official, who was visiting Nigeria for the first time since his appointment, the minister expressed deep appreciation for the development institution’s continuous support, noting that Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms and social protection programs have benefited substantially from the partnership.

He also welcomed the ministry’s new Permanent Secretary, Dr Deborah Odoh, to her first formal engagement with the bank, commending her strategic expertise and leadership in social policy and reform implementation.

Bagudu stated that the Nigerian Constitution mandates the federal, state, and local governments to pursue shared national objectives, including social welfare and inclusive development.

He explained that this legal framework guides the ministry’s leadership in coordinating social protection policies and ensuring alignment across all tiers of government.

The minister highlighted the importance of coherence in social enhancement programs, including NG-CARES, the Nigeria for Women Project, and the HOPE Agenda, pointing out that they should operate in a harmonised ecosystem.

He advocated for functional ward-level governance structures to prevent overlaps, resolve conflicts, and strengthen community participation and sustainability.

Speaking on poverty prevalence, the minister explained that although most Nigerians are hardworking, they are trapped in poverty because their economic returns are limited.

He, therefore, emphasised the urgency of scaling interventions that support livelihoods, enhance resilience, and expand opportunities, particularly amidst internal displacement and multidimensional poverty challenges.