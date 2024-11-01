FG Working To Minimize Fake Condoms In Circulation – Health Minister

Share

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate has said the Federal Government is working to minimize fake condoms in the Nigerian market.

He gave this assurance following the alarm raised by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) over the circulation of an unregistered condom called Foula condoms.

READ ALSO

“There are things that should not be in our system that actors may find ways to compromise and those are the minority,” he said.

“Over the years, we have seen a reduction in those kinds of things making it. Somebody may hide in their room, create something that is substandard and get it into the market. That is what we are trying to the barest minimum.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that NAFDAC in a statement said the product, which is usually packed in 3s, was discovered in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, and in Zango, Kastina State.

Share

Please follow and like us: