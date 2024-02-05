FG Workers Yet To Receive January Salaries

Federal Government workers across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are still awaiting their January salaries, raising concerns among the workforce.

In an internal memo sighted on TheCable, the National Mathematics Centre, Abuja, attributed the delay in the payment of the salaries to the non-conclusion of the 2024 appropriation on the Government-Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) platform by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

According to the memo from the bursary department of the mathematical centre dated January 31, and titled, ‘Delay in the payment of January 2024 Salary’, all MDAs were affected.

“We wish to inform you that January 2024 salaries will be delayed beyond normal,” the memo reads.

As of today, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is still working on finalizing the 2024 Appropriation on the GIFMIS platform and as a result, the Personnel Warrant for the month of January 2024 is yet to be released.

“The same situation applies to all MDAs and not just the Centre. We regret the inconveniences caused by this delay.”

GIFMIS is an IT-based system for budget management and accounting. It was put in place by the federal government to improve public expenditure management processes and enhance greater accountability and transparency across ministries and agencies.

In November, salaries of federal workers were delayed over a technical glitch on the integrated personnel and payroll information system (IPPIS) platform.

When contacted to confirm reports quoting him as saying that workers will start receiving salaries on Thursday evening, Bawa Mokwa, director of press at the office of the accountant-general, declined comment.

He directed TheCable to verify with workers if they have started receiving salaries.

As of Monday, February 5, some workers from the mathematical centre, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) who pleaded anonymity, told TheCable that they are yet to receive their January salaries.