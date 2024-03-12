FG woos Soyinka on preservation of Nigeria’s literary art

The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa has sought the support of Prof Wole Soyinka in providing strategies for the promotion and preservation of literary art in the country. Musawa, who visited the Nobel Laureate at the weekend, said the sector needed to tap into the wealth of experience of the literary icon in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the nation.

She said: “It is an honour to share my vision for the development of the arts, culture, and creative economy with the Nobel Laureate.

“The purpose of this visit is to invite you to share your invaluable experience with us, including insights, guidance, and advice on how to add to the development of