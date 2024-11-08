FG Woos Private Sector Investors To Revitalise Agric Sector

Share

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has called on private sector investors to help with the revitalisation of the country’s agric sector.

Specifically, Kyari explained that the current policy on agriculture was to have the private sector on the driver’s seat while the government provides an enabling environment to make agriculture a business and haven for investment instead of a development programme as was the case in the past.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security made this known at the maiden edition of a three-day Farm, Food, and Allied Technologies Expo in Abuja, organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in collaboration with Afreximbank and Autodex Nigeria Limited.

Kyari, who was represented by his ministry’s Director of Agribusiness and Market Development Department, Adegbenro Adebiyi, emphasised that the huge turnout of participants at the exhibition was a testament to the vital role the sector plays in the nation’s economy and well-being of the people.

He said: “It is heart-warming that agriculture is fast becoming the buzz across trade and investment circles, particularly in the face of the perennially dwindling oil prices and the FG’s desire to diversify the economy to boost productivity and revenue base of the nation.

“The current policy on agriculture is to have the private sector in the driver’s seat while the government provides an enabling environment to make agriculture a business and haven for investment instead of a development programme as was the case in the past.

“We will not relent in the giant stride in creating sufficient agribusiness linkages between the farmers and the processors to increase the present level of agricultural value addition, reduction of post-harvest losses to achieve food security and wealth creation.”

Earlier in his address, the President of the Abuja Cham – ber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Emeka Obegolu, stressed that the event was organised to stimulate interest in stakeholders to revolutionise agricultural innovation and strengthen partnerships, particularly between Nigeria and China.

“Agriculture, as we know, is the heartbeat of our nation, providing livelihoods to millions, sustaining communities and bolstering our economy.

However, in today’s rapidly changing world, the sector faces a host of challenges from climate change to financing and from fluctuating markets to the urgent need for modern infrastructure and technology.

“As we know, agriculture is a time-honoured profession undergoing a rapid evolution, powered by technological advancements. At the Abuja Chamber of Commerce, our interest lies in securing a robust economy, which includes promoting and supporting sectors like agriculture that contribute substantially to our nation’s GDP.

“Through this expo, we aim to spotlight investment opportunities in the agro-allied sector, engage policymakers to support this vital industry and encourage policies to propel economic and individual growth,” he stated.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who was one of the guest speakers, however, harped on the need to provide security for the Nigerian farmers.

Musa, who was represented by the Director of Policy at the Defence Headquarters, Major General Isa Abdullahi, also drummed up support for largescale and mechanised farming, warning that up to 33 million Nigerians would become vulnerable to hunger in the coming months if something drastic is not done to ensure food sufficiency.

