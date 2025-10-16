FG Woos Investors, Targets Additional 600,000bpd Crude Investments

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said the 28 Field Development Plans (FDPs) so far approved in 2025, were expected to add 600,000 barrels of oil per day, and more than two billion standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the NUPRC, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, who made the revelation at the ongoing 2025 World Energies Summit convened by Frontier Energy Network in London, urged investors to seize the vast opportunities ahead of the launch of Nigeria’s next Block Licensing Round.

Komolafe in a statement signed by NUPRC’S Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu on Wednesday, noted that under the current administration, the Commission was responding with bold reforms and strategic actions to turn challenges into opportunities amidst global pressures for energy transition.

He said: “In 2025 alone, 28 new Field Development Plans have already been approved, unlocking an additional 1.4 billion barrels of oil and 5.4 trillion cubic feet of gas.

“These projects are expected to add nearly 600,000 barrels of oil per day and more than 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, supported by $18.2 billion in committed CAPEX. Together, these outcomes demonstrate that Nigeria’s upstream sector is not only on a growth trajectory but is also attracting the scale of investment needed to sustain its role as a premier global energy hub.”

The NUPRC boss while highlighting the dividends of bold reforms, further disclosed that the Commission has conducted licensing initiatives such as the 2022 Petroleum Prospecting Licences, the Mini-Bid Round for deep offshore blocks, and the landmark 2024 Licensing Round, which was adjudged transparent by operators and stakeholders including the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

“Beyond the successes of our data acquisition campaigns and licensing rounds, every key metric on our performance dashboard reflects widening access and exceptional investor participation. Rig activity, for instance, has surged from just 8 in 2021 to 70 today, out of which 41 are drilling on site.

Production has also risen significantly, from 1.46 million barrels per day in October 2024 to around 1.8 million barrels per day. “Major Final Investment Decisions, such as the $5 billion Bonga North and $500 million Ubeta Gas Project, underscore renewed long-term investor confidence, with several more expected soon.”

The CCE maintained that energy transition was a matter of energy security for the continent and Nigeria. This, he noted, has led to bold reforms aligned with the country’s transition strategy which is the Decade of Gas. He highlighted how the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, reshaped and brought clarity to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.