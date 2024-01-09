FG Woos ASUU To Ensure Strike-Free Varsity Education System

…says country must move at same pace

The Federal Government has sought support from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to ensure the country runs smooth academic sessions free of strikes.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who urged the leadership of ASUU to join forces with the government for the sake of national progress during a meeting in Abuja, said it was time every sector including education, moved at the same pace to achieve the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Onyejeocha noted that besides being a product of the university system, she expressed a desire to shift the role of the Ministry of Labour and Employment beyond simply mediating disputes during strikes.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun and made away to newsmen, noted that while addressing the leadership of the union led by its President, Comrade Emmanuel Osodeke, the Minister said she believes with mutual understanding, both ASUU and government would be able to move the country in the same direction.

She said: “We should be part of the process to ensure such actions are averted,” she declared, advocating for proactive problem-solving rather than reactive conflict resolution.”

While extending an open invitation for dialogue and complete transparency to ASUU, the minister asked the union to allow the ministry to know all its problems, noting that by prioritizing open communication and proactive problem-solving, both parties could work together to ensure a smooth academic session in 2024 and beyond, paving the way for a vibrant and flourishing educational landscape.

“I crave your indulgence to allow the ministry to know all the issues you think we should know,” she requested. “I want us to be on the same page, from item one to the last, for the sake of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Labour Ministry is not supposed to be reactive but be proactive. We should be part of the process to make sure that every issue is addressed”.

“I am a product of the university system. We want to be on the same page because of the renewed hope agenda. We have to move at the same pace,” she insisted. “I believe that we can move in the same direction.”

However, the Minister urged ASUU leaders to consider the current economic realities when framing their demands, even as she appealed for pragmatism on past agreements between the union and government, as she suggested some goals might need reevaluation in light of the nation’s financial constraints.