FG Withdraws Registration Certificate Of NYCN

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has announced the withdrawal of the registration certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

In an official correspondence dated October 6, 2025, the CAC notified the Ministry that the certificate issued to the Council on October 28, 2020, had been revoked.

The decision, according to the CAC, was taken under Sections 8(1)(c) and 8(1)(d) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, following a thorough investigation into the Council’s activities.

The investigation revealed serial violations of the NYCN Constitution and key provisions of CAMA 2020, particularly Sections 833 and 834.

READ ALSO:

These breaches were attributed to a prolonged leadership crisis that has plagued the Council for 18 years.

As a result, the CAC has de-recognized all existing claims to leadership, trusteeship, and management within the NYCN.

However, an Interim Management Committee (IMC) has been constituted to oversee and manage the affairs of the Council for one year, with effect from October 6, 2025.

The Ministry, which serves as the supervisory authority for the Council, has acknowledged the CAC’s legal powers and urged all stakeholders, youth groups, and partners to cooperate with the IMC.

“This restructuring exercise is aimed at restoring unity, legitimacy, and institutional integrity to the NYCN, in line with its founding ideals,” the Ministry stated.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a stable, credible, and inclusive youth governance framework that upholds accountability and transparency, in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.