FG Will Soon Release CBN Audit Report To Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government on Money said it would soon make public the audit report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and how it affected the economy of the country.

According to the Federal Government, most of the problems confronting Nigeria were caused by bad governance from the nation’s leadership.

The government, however, scored the administration of President Bola Tinubu high for his sound decision on the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying the report of an audit by a special investigator would be out soon.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu appointed Jim Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, as the special investigator for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a letter dated July 28, 2023.

The President instructed the Special Investigator to conduct an inquiry into the activities of the CBN as well as key Government Business Entities. The investigator was designated to report directly to the President’s office.

The letter read, “In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is, today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office.”

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced during a press briefing on Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary that Nigerians would receive information about what went wrong and led to the country’s current situation.

He said, “Most of these problems confronting us are because of bad governance. The present government has confronted and is confronting these challenges. When President Bola Tinubu came on board, he made a very sound decision at the CBN. That singular act led to a massive improvement in the capital market, as experts have told us, it is something that can never happen in the past 15 years.

“We have a new team at the CBN and a special investigator has been in the CBN for some time now and his result will soon be released and Nigerians will know what really went wrong and what brought us to where we are today.”

He further noted that no international leaders had been invited to attend Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary celebration, which is slated for October 1 making the decision was made in accordance with the choice for a low-key observance of the event.

He noted, “Low-key celebration has nothing to do with whether we’re not doing well. Economic times are hard, we are looking at it not just at the national level but also as a family. We have not invited world leaders. During the inauguration of the President, 53 world leaders were invited, so we have not invited any world leaders.

“As you are aware, the President has given his approval for this 63rd anniversary to be low-key in line with the present economic realities. The theme of the anniversary is “Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity.”