FG: Why We Introduced New Conditions For Passport Acquisition, Renewal

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo, has said that the new conditions introduced as prerequisites for obtaining or renewing international passports were instituted to curb the acquisition of Nigerian passports by non-citizens. The former House of Representatives’ member offered the explanation in Abuja while responding to enquiries from the press, adding that the passport is a security document exclusive to citizens.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Alao Babatunde, the minister said the new conditions would impede non-Nigerians from acquiring the passport, revealing that foreigners have exploited the inefficiencies of the previous system. He acknowledged challenges faced by new passport applicants, assuring the public of an enhanced process in the coming weeks. The new conditions, including the provision of a citizenship certificate, date of birth certificate and the National Identification Number (NIN), have become critical in verifying an applicant’s true citizenship.

“We have to introduce this new system in order to stop those non-Nigerians carrying Nigerian passports. Contrary to reports, the new process is working very effectively and hiccups recorded is only 4 per cent, which is significant improvement for a system that is newly introduced and I assure you that in the next one or two weeks we will have a near perfect system. “We have to improve our process of obtaining passports because passports are a security document.

This new system has improved accessibility, transparency and efficiency,” the minister stated. Speaking on the observable change in cost for the five-year passport, the minister, however, noted that the new cost was agreed to taking a cue from the cost of the 10-year passport. He said: “We are building a future for Nigerians where things should be done in a better way. We changed the price of a five-year passport because the 10-year passport is N70, 000; so, the one for five years should be half of that amount, which is N35. 000. We are committed to making things better in our country.”