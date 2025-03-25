FG: Why Tinubu Is Promoting Farmers’ Settlement Estate Policies

Share

The Federal Government on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu is promoting the policies of mega farms or settlement Estates to end the persistent clashes between farmers and herders to improve food production in the country.

Cornelius Adebayo, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), told newsmen in Abuja that the President aims to replicate what the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo achieved by creating effective hubs where farmers can thrive and harness agriculture’s full potential.

Adebayo noted that the farmers’ settlement estate would serve as a hub for easy access to farm inputs and effective mechanization, enabling farmers to work more efficiently toward achieving food security.

He explained that the current administration is deploying substantial resources to boost food production for both domestic consumption and export.

According to him, NALDA has already begun implementing policies for improved food production with the establishment of special farmers’ clusters in Epe-Sagamu for those within that catchment area, and it is extending the program to other zones of the country.

Adebayo also disclosed that Farmers across all geopolitical zones would benefit from these projects, following President Tinubu’s directive that every part of the Country must feel the impact of the government’s investment in the agricultural sector.

NALDA’s boss further revealed that President Tinubu has designed a restoration program for internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the country to enable them to contribute to the current agricultural revolution.

“We want to concentrate resources on projects where we can measure impact, and that’s the project we call mega farms settlement or farmers’ estate because we don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

“My leader and boss, President Bola Tinubu, is a product of this school of thought. Our leader, Pa Awolowo, had a similar farm estate when he was in power.

“Looking at the challenges we face in Nigeria today, especially the frequent farmers-herders clashes and encroachments, we realized that if we cluster our farmers in one place, protect them, and provide the necessary inputs, we would reduce logistics problems, as well as improve monitoring and evaluation.

“If everyone is in one place, you can effectively secure the farms. When farmers are in clusters, there is less risk of inputs being sold off because extension workers and agronomists are nearby, and the government is providing mechanization.

“What we are doing is creating an enabling environment and providing support for smallholder farmers. We have entered into strategic partnerships with institutional investors because agriculture is not merely an intervention—it is a business, and we must treat it with that respect. We need to collaborate with those who have the funds, interests, and know-how.

“Restoration projects for over 3.5 million displaced persons across the country are also underway. President Bola Tinubu believes in helping them become self-sufficient so they can produce both what they need to eat and what the country requires.”

