FG: We’ve Upgraded Visa On Arrival To Control Inflow Of Travelers

The Federal Government has said it has not outrightly scrapped the Visa On Arrival ( VOA) but upgraded its processes to control the inflow of travellers and ensure a seamless operation.

It would be recalled that a few days ago there was speculation that the Federal government may have suspended the VOA policy.

The speculation which the government had debunked, had sent shivers down the spine of both tourism and investment promoters in the country.

Director General of Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council ( PEBEC) Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, in an official statement, disclosed that she had held a productive meeting with the Minister of Interior, where it was revealed that VOA was rather upgraded and not scrapped.

She said, “During the meeting, the Minister of Interior reassured…that the Visa On Arrival process is not being scrapped, but rather upgraded to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

“This development is in line with PEBEC’s efforts to simplify procedures and reduce bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.

“The Minister further clarified that travellers will still be able to apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals being granted within 24 to 28 hours. Once approved, the visa will be sent to the applicant’s email, eliminating the need for a physical sticker upon arrival.

” This upgrade builds upon the existing online approved system, streamlining the process and enabling travellers to receive their approvals ahead of time.

” The enhanced system aims to cut out inefficiencies, allowing Nigeria to better automate and control the inflow of travellers.

“With this upgrade, the country takes another step towards improving its business environment and attracting foreign investment “, she added.

