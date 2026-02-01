FG: We’ve Paid Workers January Salary

The Federal Government has clarified that, the January 2026 salary has been paid to civil servants following disbursement of N1.969 trillion December allocation by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka Anite, who confirmed this update on yesterday, said she had received her January salary on Friday.

She also denied that the FAAC meeting was stalled due to irreconcilable figures between the Federal Government and representatives of the state, the Commissioners of Finance.

The Minister said what remained to be sorted out was, “one line item which required all the parties to seek the input of their principals”, adding that, the one item couldn’t have stalled sharing of the Fund.

She denied any rift between the federal and state governments over the last FAAC but admitted that the communiqué that comes after every FAAC meeting was delayed to resolve “one line item which required all the parties to seek the input of their principals.”

Uzoka-Anite said the line item did not stop FAAC from disbursing the N1.969 trillion, stressing that, “statutory has been released; only a line item remains to be resolved.

The tiers of government have gone to deliberate with their principals to know how to adjust the line item.” Some civil servants contacted by Sunday Telegraph admitted getting bank alerts for January 2026 salary.

At the January meeting, FAAC planned to distribute N1.969 trillion from a total revenue of N2.585 trillion recorded in December 2025. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris UzokaAnite.

A breakdown of the revenue showed that N846.5 billion came from Value Added Tax, N1.631 trillion from other statutory sources, and N38.1 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy.

From the amount meant to be shared, the Federal Government was expected to receive N653.5 billion. The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory were to share N706.4 billion, while the 774 local government councils were allocated N513.2 billion. Oil-producing states were also set to receive N96 billion as their 13 per cent derivation from oil revenue.