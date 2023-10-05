FG: We’ve Cleared 204,332 Passport Backlogs

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it has cleared a total of 204,332 passport backlogs, following the directive by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The minister made the disclosure yesterday at a conference in Abuja, when he was reviewing his directive to the NIS on pending passport applications.

His words: “On September 7, we made a promise to sort out backlogs in two weeks but we made it in three weeks and I sincerely want to apologise to Nigerians for that. “The ‘Renewed Hope’ administration of President Bola Tinubu is one that matches its words with actions. The issue of passport must be a right and not a privilege.

Visa is a privilege but passport is a right and we are happy that today, we have been able to hand over the rights of Nigerians to them. “For us, we are assured that if it can work in NIS, it can work anywhere else. Nigeria is undergoing a process. We inherited 204,332 enrolments without passports being issued; people that had applied and captured. That was the figure and we gave a marching order because the President was also on our necks to bring solutions and succour to Nigerians.

“We went into strategic meetings with the NIS, and with the support of our service providers, we were able to increase printing machines to four in passport offices where we had two. Our service providers gave us the machines at no cost.

“The NIS personnel were doing three shifts, working 24/7 to make sure that we cleared the backlogs and to ensure that never again are we going to have backlogs of passport production. “We want to ensure that nobody waits for more than two weeks to get their passports. As of October 1, we had cleared all the 204,332 backlogs and from the records produced by NIS, the number of passport already collected is 91,981.

Outstanding but available is 112,351.” He appealed to Nigerians to go and collect their passports, adding, “Please, do not give money to any- body. If there is any passport office where you have done your capturing and they do not give you your passports, please lodge your complaints via the following: 0802 375 3414 (SMS and WhatsApp). Or e-mail: aa-ajiboye@yahoo.com.

“Hopefully, by December, people will not need to go to passport offices and they are snapping or taking pictures. People will be able to upload their passports photographs online with specifications. As a person, I do not want anybody to go and stay in a passport office for more than 10 minutes.”