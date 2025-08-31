FG: We’ve Been Fair, Equitable In Distribution Of Capital Projects

The Federal Government has dismissed allegations of lopsidedness in appointments and uneven allocation of capital projects, insisting that no region has been ignored in its development agenda.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement, said the Tinubu administration has ensured balanced infrastructure development, adding that all six geopolitical zones now have regional development commissions to drive growth.

Highlighting flagship projects, he said the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway runs through the South, while the 1,068 km Badagry–Sokoto Superhighway traverses the North. “This sense of balance runs through all major infrastructure projects being implemented today,” Idris stated.

He disclosed that massive investments are ongoing in highways, bridges, railways, power, and healthcare, noting that funding has been secured for light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna States valued at ₦150 billion and ₦100 billion, respectively. He added that the metroline projects in Lagos and Ogun are part of the government’s effort to build a nationwide light rail network and are expected to create over 250,000 jobs.

Idris also stated that rehabilitation of the Eastern Corridor rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri is a priority, while over 1,000 primary healthcare centres have been upgraded nationwide. He gave a breakdown of project distribution, disclosing that the North-West has ₦5.97 trillion worth of projects, representing over 40 percent of approvals. The South-South has ₦2.41 trillion, North-Central ₦1.13 trillion, South-East ₦407 billion, North-East ₦400 billion, and South-West, excluding Lagos, ₦604 billion.

He stressed that road projects are equitably spread, citing the 750 km Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, 465 km Trans-Sahara Highway, and the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Road, which is being redesigned with rigid pavement for durability. He said the North accounts for 52 percent of major road projects, while the South has 48 percent.

Some of the key ongoing projects in the North include the dualisation of the 275 km Sokoto–Gusau–Funtua–Zaria Road at a cost of ₦824 billion; the 350 km Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Road at ₦764 billion; and the 256 km BUA Tax Credit Road covering Jigawa, Katsina, and Kano. Others include major works in Borno, Kebbi, and Yobe States.

In the South-West, works are ongoing on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Lagos–Sagamu Road, Oyo–Ogbomoso–Ilorin Road, and rehabilitation of Carter, Third Mainland, and Eko Bridges, valued at ₦120 billion. The South-East has the Enugu–Onitsha Highway, the Second Niger Bridge access roads, Enugu–Abakaliki Road, and other major routes. In the South-South, key projects include the ₦200 billion Bodo–Bonny Road in Rivers State, which has 12 bridges, as well as the Eleme–Onne Road and sections of the East–West Road.

Idris said the administration has also revived the 255 MW Kaduna Power Plant, advanced the AKK Gas Project, and expanded oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe States. He revealed that the Kano–Maradi rail line, which was at five percent completion when the administration took office, has now reached 67 percent.

“President Tinubu is building national infrastructure, not local trophies. While Lagos remains Nigeria’s commercial hub, the North-West holds the largest share of approvals, proving fair consideration for all zones,” he said. On federal appointments, Idris insisted that the President prioritises competence and inclusivity, adding: “President Tinubu has consistently appointed capable Nigerians from all parts of the country, guided by merit, not sectionalism.”