FG: We’re Speeding Up Alau Dam Reconstruction Project To Avert Disaster

The Federal Government has said that the ongoing reconstruction project at the Alau Dam, in Borno State would be completed as scheduled to avert another disaster.

It would be recalled that there was severe flooding, caused by the dam in September 2024, resulting in loss of lives, and destruction of infrastructure and property worth billions of naira.

Inspecting the project recently, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed that President Tinubu through his Renewed Hope Agenda was committed to making life easy for Nigerians in all sectors.

The Minister who was at the dam project site alongside top government officials disclosed that the first phase of the project, targeted at flood mitigation, commenced in March 2025, is expected to be completed by September 2025, while the second phase, which focuses on the full-scale upgrade of the dam, will begin in October 2025 and be completed by March 2027.

Utsev said, “this intervention is critical, not just to prevent another disaster, but to reposition this dam as a multipurpose facility for drinking water, irrigation, and even hydro-power generation in the near future.”

He also noted that the water levels remained under control at the time of the visit, and reassured the public that there was no cause for alarm. He further revealed that the contractor is executing the work professionally and in line with approved timelines.

He further urged Borno State Government to intensify public sensitisation, especially among local farmers, to halt agricultural activities along the dam’s embankment, which he noted could compromise the safety and structural integrity of the project.

“We understand that some farmers are still cultivating around the dam embankment, which poses a serious risk to both the workers and the infrastructure,” he warned. “We are appealing to the State Government to begin a strong awareness campaign to stop this.”

