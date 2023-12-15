FG: We’re Repositioning Health Sector

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar, has appealed to medical doctors and other health workers to remain in the country, assuring of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reposition the sector.

Kana gave the assurance while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Medical Association ( NMA) National Executive Council Meeting in Abuja.

Addressing the ” japa,” phenomenon in a statement signed on Friday by the spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, the senior government official said: “On jappa syndrome, please I am appealing to our Doctors and other health workers not to leave our dear country. We don’t have another country. When you leave Nigeria now, you will still come back home, so let’s stay and salvage it together.

“Government will continue to recruit Doctors and privatise health care as part of its social responsibility”.

He explained that the essence of the meeting, which he “chaired”, was to plan and strategise on how to manage the healthcare system in the country.

Earlier, the President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Uche Rowland Ojinmah said that the theme of the event: “Achieving Universal Health Coverage in a Depressed Economy”, was deliberately chosen to reflect the desire of the association for a nation where the citizens experience zero out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare services.